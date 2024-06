Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 4-0 win over Kansas City.

Smith tagged Sam Long for a solo shot in the seventh inning, marking Smith's third home run in the last five games. During that stretch, he's 7-for-13 with six RBI. With third baseman Josh Jung (wrist) nearing a return, Smith could shift away from the hot corner and into the DH slot.