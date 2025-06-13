Smith started at shorstop and went 2-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 16-3 win over Minnesota.

Smith homered to lead off the game, setting up the Rangers to score 16 runs for the second time in the series. He has multiple hits in four straight contests and six in 10 games during the month of June, during which he's gone 15-for-42 (.357) with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, two steals and seven runs. The versatile Smith will be in the lineup whenever the Rangers face a right-hander, either to give Corey Seager relief from the field, as he did Thursday, or at first base for Jake Burger, whom manager Bruce Bochy has deployed at designated hitter four times in the last seven contests.