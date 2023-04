Smith started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Royals.

Smith filled in for the injured Corey Seager (hamstring), who is expected to miss at least four weeks. For now, Texas manager Bruce Bochy will keep Marcus Semien, who has played shortstop, at second base and fill the large hole Seager leaves with the lefty-hitting Smith and righty-hitting Ezequiel Duran.