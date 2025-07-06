Smith started at third base and went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-4 win over San Diego.

Smith got Texas on the board early when he led off the game with his eighth home run of the season. It was the third time in 2025 that he's gone deep as the leadoff batter in the top of the first inning. Smith started at third base for a second consecutive game and may find a home there against right-handers with Josh Jung having been sent down to Triple-A Round Rock. Smith has been rolling since the beginning of June, posting a .318/.387/.495 line with four homers, seven doubles, 10 RBI, two steals and 22 runs over 26 games.