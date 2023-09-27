Smith went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Angels.

Corey Seager (forearm) had to exit the game, so Smith filled in at shortstop and delivered a ninth-inning homer. The long ball was Smith's first since Sept. 4, though he's seen little playing time since Josh Jung returned from the injured list. With the Rangers still in the thick of the playoff race, Seager's potential absence looms large. Smith has hit an ugly .137 (10-for-73) since the start of August, so Ezequiel Duran, who has batted .248 in that same stretch, could be the better option to fill in at shortstop if Seager misses time.