Smith went 1-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run and three RBI in Monday's 10-8 win over the Athletics.

The 24-year-old showed off his speed for his first big-league homer, as his sixth-inning hit to center field ducked under Ramon Laureano's glove and rolled to the warning track. Smith still has yet to display over-the-fence power -- he had 13 long balls in 78 minor-league games last season, so it's not a huge element of his performance. The rookie has a .238/.375/.317 slash line with eight RBI, 10 runs scored, two stolen bases and two doubles through 81 plate appearances in 21 contests.