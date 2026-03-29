Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Smith served as a super-utility player for Texas in 2025, but he looks like he'll have a more permanent home at second base this season after the Rangers traded Marcus Semien to the Mets over the winter. The Rangers will still look to shield the left-handed-hitting Smith from southpaws, after the 28-year-old produced a lowly 47 wRC+ in 121 plate appearances versus lefties in 2025. Ezequiel Duran will spell Smith at second base Sunday while southpaw Jesus Luzardo toes the rubber for Philadelphia.