Smith started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Cincinnati.

For the second straight day, the Rangers made one run enough. On Tuesday, Wyatt Langford's solo home run was the difference, and Smith's fourth-inning, two-out double plated Joc Pederson for the game's lone run Wednesday. Smith made his second start at shortstop and likely would have had a third if not for a minor quadriceps injury. The Rangers appear to be managing Corey Seager early in the season; he's played five of seven games including one at DH. In addition to shortstop, Smith is getting run at third base while Josh Jung (neck) is on the injured list.