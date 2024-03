Smith got hit by a pitch on his hand and left Tuesday's Cactus League game against the A's, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

After getting hit by the pitch, Smith was pulled from the game, with Sebastian Walcott entering to pinch run. The shortstop is competing for a bench role, though he has minor-league options remaining. The 26-year-old now has a .231/.447/.385 slash line in 14 games this spring with four doubles and eight walks against nine strikeouts.