Smith went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Pirates.

Smith returned to active duty following a three-game hiatus due to a hamstring injury. His leadoff single to open the game extended a hit streak to eight games (14-for-36, .389) and an on-base streak to 12 contests (.426 OBP). Smith is expected to retain his role as the team's leadoff batter and primary designated hitter against right-handers.