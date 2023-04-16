Smith went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.

Smith, who made a third consecutive start at shortstop in place of the injured Corey Seager (hamstring), made a costly error in the seventh inning on a potential double-play grounder. The miscue allowed two runs to score and extended the inning for Houston to tack on another two runs. The lefty-batting Smith may give way to Ezequiel Duran in Sunday's series finale when the Astros are scheduled to start southpaw Framber Valdez.