Smith served as the designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

Smith returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after battling a hamstring issue since late last week. He was given a soft re-entry as the DH and could return to his normal duties as the fill-in third baseman for the injured Josh Jung (wrist). The surprisingly productive Smith has been a boon to the Rangers' offense which has missed Jung's bat. Smith is batting .298/.386/.451 with five homers, 16 doubles, one triple, 28 RBI and 34 runs scored over 249 plate appearances.