Smith (face) was scheduled to get some cardio in and take pre-game swings Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith was hit by a pitch in the fact Monday and needed six stitches to close a laceration. He hasn't played since but will be re-evaluated following Wednesday's activity. Smith, who had been picking up starts in left field against right-handers, was replaced by Ezequiel Duran the last two games. McFarland also reports Leody Taveras (side) is taking swings from both sides of the plate and may be nearing a rehab assignment. Taveras' return should reduce the outfield opportunities both Smith and Duran have seen early in the season.