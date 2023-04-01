Smith will start in left field and bat ninth in Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Smith is making his second straight start in left field, both coming against right-handers. He was projected for utility work, but center fielder Leody Taveras' oblique injury forced manager Bruce Bochy to adjust the outfield. For the second straight game, Adolis Garcia starts in center and be flanked by Smith in left and Robbie Grossman in right. The Phillies are scheduled to throw left-hander Bailey Falter on Sunday, which will offer a glimpse into Bochy's lineup preferences against southpaws. Bubba Thompson could enter the starting nine in place of Smith in Sunday's series finale.