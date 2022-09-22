Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Angels.

After tallying an RBI with a fielder's choice in the second inning, Smith provided a big insurance run for the Rangers Wednesday as he hit a solo shot in in the seventh to improve the lead to 4-2. The home run was his second of the season and first extra-base hit since July 29. He is slashing .205/.311/.261 through 205 plate appearances this season and will likely maintain a part-time role moving forward.