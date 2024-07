Smith batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 3-1 loss to San Diego.

Smith was moved up to leadoff, as a slumping Marcus Semien was given a rare day off. Smith continues to be a surprise and leads the Rangers with a 2.7 WAR. He should continue to see regular work at third base with Josh Jung (wrist) not expected to return until after the All-Star break.