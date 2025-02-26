Smith started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's spring game against Kansas City.

This was Smith's third Cactus League game, and he's started at third base and center field prior to Tuesday's deployment. For the last two seasons, he's been needed as the primary fill-in for injured starters at shortstop and third base, but the Rangers are preparing him for a more diversified role in 2025. He's always carried multiple gloves with him, so moving around the diamond is something to which he's accustomed. In more of a utility role, Smith may not receive the nearly 600 plate appearances he had last season.