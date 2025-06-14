Smith went 2-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Smith led off innings in his first three plate appearances and scored runs in all three. The two-hit effort extended a multi-hit streak to five games, during which he's gone 10-for-23 with two walks, two doubles, two homers, four RBI and seven runs scored. The versatile Smith has served as the DH, shortstop, first baseman and third baseman over his last six starts.