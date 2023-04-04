site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Smith: Needs six stitches
By
RotoWire Staff
Smith received six stitches and has some swelling in his jaw but is not in much pain after being hit in the face by a pitch Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It was a scary incident when Smith was hit by a Danny Coulombe pitch, but he managed to avoid a serious injury. Smith is considered day-to-day.
