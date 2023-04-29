site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-josh-smith-not-in-lineup-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Josh Smith: Not in lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is not in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.
Smith has been a versatile defender out of the gate for the Rangers, but he is just 7-for-48 (.146) with one extra-base hit through 21 games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read