Rangers' Josh Smith: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 17, 2022
at
2:51 pm ET
•
1 min read
Smith isn't starting Saturday against the Rays.
Smith has hit just .100 with a run and seven strikeouts over six games since rejoining the major-league club, and he'll be on the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Bubba Thompson is starting in left field and batting ninth.
