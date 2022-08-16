site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-josh-smith-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Josh Smith: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.
Smith has slashed .233/.343/.233 with an RBI and four walks in 11 games this month. Ezequiel Duran will fill in at third base Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read