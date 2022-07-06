site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Smith: Not starting Wednesday
Smith isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Baltimore.
Smith went 1-for-13 with a run, an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts over the last three games and will get a day off Wednesday. Charlie Culberson is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth.
