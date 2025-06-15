Smith went 2-for-5 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings victory over the White Sox.

Smith extended a multi-hit streak to six games (12-for-28) and scored nine runs during that stretch. He endured a fallow stretch over the second half of May (5-for-45, .111), but has kicked it back up in June, going 19-for-50 (.388) with four walks, six doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and 12 runs over 12 contests.