Smith, who last started a game June 15, has made nine plate appearances during the month of June.

Smith made 65 plate appearances in April then 47 in May before seeing his opportunities dwindle in June. With shortstop Corey Seager back from injury and Ezequiel Duran taking hold as the primary left fielder, Smith has been limited to an occasional start, or pinch role -- runner or hitter -- or as a fill-in for an injury.