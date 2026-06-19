Rangers' Josh Smith: Optioned to minors

The Rangers optioned Smith to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Smith was just activated from the 10-day injured list earlier this week after being out since early May with glute and wrist injuries as well as viral meningitis. He still leads Texas with 28 starts at second base this season even with all the missed time, but Smith has managed just a .218/.316/.248 batting line covering 117 plate appearances. Smith should be back with the big club later this season, but for now he'll try to get his swing in order at Round Rock.