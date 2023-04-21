site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Smith: Out Friday against lefty
Smith isn't starting Friday's game against Oakland.
After a 1-for-3 performance in his last game, Smith will sit against the left-handed JP Sears. Ezequiel Duran will start at shortstop in Smith's place Friday and bat seventh.
