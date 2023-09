Smith started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Athletics.

Smith made his fourth start in the last five games, all against right-handers. Unfortunately for Smith, it's been a squandered opportunity, going 1-for-14 in the four starts. His usage has yo-yoed all season, and with news that Josh Jung (thumb) could return next week, Smith's opportunities should dry up.