Smith started in left field and went 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Cubs.

Smith returned to action after recovering from a facial injury, which was the result of being hit by a pitch. The infielder-outfielder has been hit by pitches three times in 11 plate appearances. With news that center fielder Leody Taveras (oblique) has begun a rehab assignment, Smith's days as the starting left fielder against right-handers are numbered. When Taveras is ready, Robbie Grossman is expected to move from right to left field, while Adolis Garcia slides from center to right field.