Smith went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Smith is up to 10 steals on the year, though he hadn't logged one over his first 41 games in the second half. His previous pilfer came versus the Astros on July 12. Smith has gone 7-for-29 (.241) over his last eight games and continues to see steady time at shortstop versus right-handed pitchers to cover the absence of Corey Seager (appendectomy). On the year, Smith is slashing .255/.334/.375 with nine home runs, 33 RBI, 63 runs scored, 22 doubles and two triples through 500 plate appearances in a utility role.