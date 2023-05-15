Smith (foot) will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Monday's game against Atlanta.

Smith is back in action after a sore left foot prompted his early exit from Saturday's 5-0 win over the Athletics and then resulted in him sitting out Sunday in the 11-3 victory in the series finale. When healthy, Smith has started in five of the Rangers' last six games, but his run as a regular in the Texas lineup will likely come to an end when shortstop Corey Seager (hamstring) is activated from the injured list at some point later this week.