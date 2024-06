Smith started at designated hitter and 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Smith returned from a hamstring injury Tuesday but has been limited to DH duties in both games. The bat, however, still makes an impact. In the bottom of the sixth inning, he doubled in a run then scored a game-tying run. Smith is 3-for-7 with a home run, a double, four RBI and an additional run scored in the two games at DH.