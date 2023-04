Smith (face) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

The Rangers have an off day Thursday, so Smith will effectively get at least two more days to heal up from a swollen jaw as well as the six stitches he required on his face after being hit by a pitch in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Orioles. Ezequiel Duran will spell Smith in left field for the second game in a row.