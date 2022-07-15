Smith will sit for the second straight game Friday against Seattle.
Smith has started just twice against a lefty this season, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench against a second consecutive lefty in Robbie Ray here. Charlie Culberson will get the start at third base.
