The Rangers optioned Smith to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
Shortly after the All-Star break, Smith's hold on the everyday third-base job had started to loosen, with the rookie having handled more of a utility role of late. Considering Smith had only started in two of the previous five games and was batting just .206 in August, the Rangers evidently felt the 25-year-old was best off heading back to Triple-A to regain confidence at the dish and play on a more frequent basis. Outfielder Kole Calhoun (heel) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and took over Smith's spot on the 26-man active roster.