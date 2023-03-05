Smith should benefit from the Rangers' decision to designate Mark Mathias for assignment Saturday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Mathias was bumped from the 40-man roster to create space for reliever Will Smith, who was signed by the Rangers on Saturday. Weaver goes into great detail as to what the transaction means for several players on the roster, including Smith who was in a battle to make the team in a utility role. While he can't provide the right-handed bench bat that Mathias did, Smith's ability to play shortstop gives the Rangers insurance that Mathias could not supply. Smith, who came to Texas in the Joey Gallo trade, posted a .197/.307/.249 line over 253 plate appearances in 2022.