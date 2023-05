Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

With southpaw Matthew Boyd on the bump for Detroit, Smith and fellow lefty hitter Travis Jankowski will both head to the bench while the righty-hitting Bubba Thompson picks up a start in left field. While Ezequiel Duran (oblique) is on the shelf, Smith and Jankowski will likely be jockeying for one spot in Texas' everyday lineup versus right-handed pitching.