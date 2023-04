Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Though he manned left field in both of the Rangers' first two games of the season while the Phillies brought right-handers in Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler to the hill, the lefty-hitting Smith will take a seat Sunday with southpaw Bailey Falter toeing the rubber for Philadelphia. Ezequiel Duran checks into left field in place of Smith, who went 1-for-4 with two walks and three runs over his first two starts.