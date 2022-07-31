site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Smith: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The lefty-hitting Smith will retreat to the bench while southpaw Reid Detmers takes the mound for the Angels. Fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran will pick up the start at third base in place of Smith.
