Rangers' Josh Smith: Sits versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Smith will step out of the lineup Sunday with southpaw Kyle Muller pitching Sunday for Oakland. Ezequiel Duran will start at shortstop while Bubba Thompson mans left field.
