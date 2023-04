Smith is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

The 25-year-old started the past three games at shortstop in the absence of Corey Seager (hamstring) but he'll take a seat Sunday after he went 1-for-10 with five strikeouts during that stretch. Ezequiel Duran will take over at shortstop with lefty Framber Valdez pitching for Houston.