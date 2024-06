Smith is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.

Smith will begin Friday's series opener in the dugout after starting in the last two games, going 4-for-7. He's been one of the hottest hitters in June, slashing .368/.429/.526 with seven runs, one home run and two RBI. Davis Wendzel will start at third base Friday and bat ninth against Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo.