Rangers' Josh Smith: Sitting out Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Apr 18, 2023
5:06 pm ET
Smith isn't starting Tuesday against the Royals.
It's been a struggle for Smith at the plate lately -- he's slashing just .067/.263/.067 over the past week. His slump will cost him another start Tuesday, with Ezequiel Duran taking over at shortstop and batting seventh.
