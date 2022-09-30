site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Smith: Sitting out versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Smith isn't starting Friday's game against the Angels.
The left-handed Smith will take a seat Friday with fellow lefty Reid Detmers starting the game on the mound for Los Angeles. While he sits, Mark Mathias will take his spot in left field and bat sixth.
