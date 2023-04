Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

It's the third consecutive game on the bench for the 25-year-old, as Ezequiel Duran appears to have taken hold of the starting job at shortstop with Corey Seager (hamstring) on the shelf. Smith saw most of his action in the first couple weeks of the season in left field, but Travis Jankowski and Bubba Thompson have recently been splitting time at that position.