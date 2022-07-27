site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-josh-smith-sitting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Josh Smith: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith will sit Wednesday versus the Mariners.
Smith will take a seat after he went 2-for-6 over the first two contests of the series. Ezequiel Duran will start at third base and bat seventh against Seattle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read