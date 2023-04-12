Smith will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's game against Royals.

With Corey Seager landing on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a hamstring strain that is expected to keep him out for at least four weeks, Smith will get the first chance to replace him at shortstop and at his usual spot in the batting order. Manager Bruce Bochy suggested after Tuesday's 8-5 win over Kansas City that he's inclined to keep Marcus Semien at second base while Seager is sidelined, so Smith looks like he could end up seeing most of his playing time at shortstop for the foreseeable future after previously making five starts in left field and one at third base this season. Ezequiel Duran is also expected to factor into the mix at shortstop and could end up filling the short side of a platoon at the position with the lefty-hitting Smith.