Smith started at second base and went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Friday's spring opener against the Royals.

After the Rangers traded second baseman Marcus Semien during the offseason, Smith's name was part of the group in line to compete for second base. The super-utility player recently confirmed he's been preparing to play the keystone since Semien's departure. Whether or not he becomes the primary second baseman, at the very least, Smith should be a regular presence in the lineup against right-handers at some position.