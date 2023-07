Smith started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's 4-0 loss to San Diego.

The seldom-used Smith made his third start in the last six games. He replaced Ezequiel Duran, who is the primary fill-in at shortstop for the injured Corey Seager (thumb). With Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reporting that Seager could starting swinging a bat Monday or Tuesday, Smith's path to plate appearances could dry up this week.