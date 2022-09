Smith started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a walk and was caught stealing in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Mariners.

Smith started in place of the injured Corey Seager (forearm), who may avoided serious damage after being plunked by a pitch Tuesday. It's unclear how much time Seager will miss. With left-hander Marco Gonzales on the bump Thursday for the Mariners, the left-handed hitting Smith may take seat, if Seager is not ready to return.